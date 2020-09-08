‘The Boys’ Season 2: Every Easter Egg So Far

The Boys are back for Season 2 on Amazon, and once again the show is filled with tons of Easter eggs and references to comics past. For example, the episode title “The Big Ride” is a reference to the original comic book of The Boys. And the statue that appears in the episode of the entire team is a reference to the one that appeared during the end credits of Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There are dozen more Easter eggs where those came from. Here’s our video on The Boys Season 2 Episode 1...

...But wait, there’s more! Here’s our video on Episode 2, which starts at Tony Cicero’s Family Restaurant, the same restaurant where the Boys held Translucent in Season 1. This episode is called “Proper Preparation and Planning,” the name of one of the storylines in The Boys comic book. Watch the rest of the Easter eggs right here:

