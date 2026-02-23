The big new show HBO and HBO Max are hyping for March is DTF St. Louis, featuring Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, and David Harbour, and billed as “a limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead.” It premieres right on March 1.

Also in March: The Comeback starring Lisa Kudrow makes another comeback of its own. The long-running HBO sitcom, starring Kudrow as a faded sitcom actress, aired for just one season on HBO back in 2005, then reemerged in 2014 for a second season, and now is coming back 12 years later for a third (and supposedly final) season.

The month also features the debut of the Downton Abbey spoof Fackham Hall. Or, if life isn’t depressing enough already and you really need a bummer to watch, there’s a new documentary about the nuclear disaster at Fukushima.

Here is everything coming to HBO Max in March of 2026...

March 1

42nd Street

5 Centimeters Per Second

A Lost Lady

A Stolen Life (1946)

A Woman's Face

Above Suspicion

All the President's Men

Along the Great Divide

Angel's Egg

Arrow in the Dust

Badman's Country

Blair Witch

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Call Me by Your Name

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dance, Fools, Dance

Dancing Lady

Date Night

Date Night: Extended Edition

DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)

DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)

Ensign Pulver

Evan Almighty

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Flamingo Road

Gentleman Jim

Happy Death Day

Humoresque

In This Our Life

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

Judy

Kid Galahad

Ladies They Talk About

Little Miss Sunshine

Lola Versus

Marked Woman

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Memento

Men (2022)

Miss Pinkerton

Mr. Skeffington

Old Acquaintance

Paid

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Satan Met a Lady

Special Agent (1935)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spring Breakers

Sunshine Cleaning

Susan and God

Sweet Bird of Youth

Swiss Army Man

That Certain Woman

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Blair Witch Project

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Burning Hills

The Corn Is Green

The Damned Don't Cry

The Fighting 69th

The Final Destination (2009)

The Greatest-Showman

The Greatest-Showman Sing-Along

The Old Maid

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Star

The Terminator

The Woman on Pier 13

The Women (1939)

The Young Guns (1956)

This Woman Is Dangerous

Three on a Match

Till We Meet Again

V for Vendetta

Valley of the Sun

Vengeance Valley

When Ladies Meet

Winter Meeting

March 2

Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)

March 3

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)

Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 4

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)

March 5

Feds, Season 2 (ID)

Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)

The World's Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)

March 6

Fackham Hall

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)

Women's Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 8

Asia (BBC)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)

Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 10

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)

Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)

The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)

March 12

Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew, Season 2

Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 13

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)

Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 14

The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 16

Born to Bowl (HBO Original)

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 17

Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)

March 18

7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)

March 19

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)

March 20

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)

March 21

The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 22

Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)

Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)

March 24

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)

March 25

Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)

March 26

Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)

March 27

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 30

The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)

March 31

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement (CNN Original)

