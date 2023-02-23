‘The Flash’ Sets Early Premiere Date

The long-awaited The Flash film will premiere two months earlier than anyone expected, at CinemaCon. After a long and winding road, it's finally finished and managed to make it through a huge series of roadblocks. From the drama involving its troubled lead Ezra Miller to the recent shakeup in management at DC Studios, people really weren’t sure if this movie would ever come out. However, new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently made it clear he has a lot of faith in the project, calling it “one of the best superhero movies” he’s ever seen.

CinemaCon is a convention taking place in Las Vegas at Caesar’s Palace. Each year, tons of filmmakers unveil reels, trailers, and footage of upcoming movies. DC will be doing a pre-screening of a number of films there, including The Flash, which is slated for April 25. The rest of us will have to wait until June 16 to see the movie for the first time.

The plot of the film centers around Barry Allen, The Flash, as he travels backward in time to prevent his mother’s death. Unfortunately, the time travel has unforeseen consequences and he finds himself trapped in a reality without metahumans. There are cameos from a number of other heroes, most notably, Michael Keaton’s Batman. General Zod seems to be the film’s big bad, portrayed by Michael Shannon.

After tons of obstacles, the movie is finally on its way. It's been pushed multiple times as a result of Covid, and there was even rumors of Warner Bros. Discovery canceling the project as a result of Ezra Miller’s off-set behavior.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” Miller announced last year.

The New DC Universe of Movies and Shows All the projects announced by DC Studios as the start of “Chapter 1” of the company’s new universe of movies and shows.