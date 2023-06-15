The following contains SPOILERS for The Flash. Once you see them, you can’t outrun them no matter how much you tap into the Speed Force.

The Flash is the first solo movie for the Fastest Man Alive. And while it does feature a lot of ther DC characters, and a ton of Michael Keaton’s Batman, it really is a Flash story at its core. And yes, it is based on the DC Comics series Flashpoint, but it also brings a lot of new twists to that epic crossover — especially in its big finale, and its shocking cliffhanger and post-credits scene.

In our latest Flash video, we break down those surprising final moments, and discuss what they could mean not only for the future of the Flash franchise, but for all of the DC movie universe as a whole. (Spoiler alert: Things ain’t looking so good for the DCEU.) We’ll also discuss how seriously to take that final surprise cameo, and we’ll get into the post-credits scene you see if you stick through all the way to the very end of the movie. Watch our video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the ending of The Flash and what it means for the future of DC movies, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the final trailer for The Flash, the untold history of Michael Keaton’s Batman, and all of the Easter eggs and secrets in the previous trailer for The Flash. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Flash is now playing in theaters everywhere.

The 10 Most Ridiculous Tropes In Action Movies Good luck finding an action movie that doesn't have at least a few of these stereotypes.