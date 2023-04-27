‘The Flash’: Full Trailer Breakdown and Easter Eggs

The Flash made a splash at CinemaCon this week, including its very first — and apparently very successful — screening for the press. Warner Bros. also unveiled a new trailer for the film, featuring a ton of new scenes from the big DC Comics blockbuster.

In our latest Flash video, we break down all the Easter eggs, little details, and hidden references you might have missed in that trailer. We give you all the info you need about the Flashpoint comic series that inspired the movie, we show you why that picture of Bruce Wayne’s parents is so important to Batman, and we reveal where each of the different Batman suits we see are meant to have come from. Plus we also get a quick social-media reaction from our own Colton Ogburn, who saw that first Flash screening at CinemaCon. Watch our full breakdown below:

