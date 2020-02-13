‘The Goonies’ Gets Shot-By-Shot Remake In New Fox Series

The Goonies are coming back in a big way in a new pilot commissioned by Fox. The series will follow three students and amateur filmmakers in a deadbeat town as they attempt to recreate Richard Donner’s 1985 adventure movie The Goonies shot-by shot. Their efforts to swede the film are bolstered by Stella Cooper, a woman who moves back to her hometown to substitute teach after a failed stint in New York City. According to Amblin Entertainment’s official statement: “The students' passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.”

The pilot will be written by Sarah Watson (The Bold Type, Parenthood), with original director Richard Donner and his wife Lauren Shuler Donner executive producing. Greg Mottola (Superbad), is set to direct and executive produce what is being referred to as the "Untitled Film Reenactment Project", which is Fox’s eighth pilot order overall and fourth drama of the season.

The Goonies was produced by Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s production company credited with beloved films such as E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Back to the Future, and Jurassic Park. Now, Amblin’s television department will develop the show along with Warner Bros. Television. With the recent trend of ’80s themed coming-of-age material — Stranger Things and the It franchise, for example — it’s no wonder Fox snatched this concept right up.