‘The Incredibles 3’ Is Coming From Pixar

Pixar is returning to the world of The Incredibles. The studio just announced they are now working on The Incredibles 3 — with the franchise’s writer and director, Brad Bird, returning to work on the project.

Bird created The Incredibles 20 years ago now (WE’RE SO OLD), then returned for the sequel. The film, heavily inspired by Silver Age Marvel Comics and ’60s spy movies, tells the story of a family of superheroes who work together to defeat super-villains, when they’re not fighting amongst themselves.

Here’s the just-revealed logo for the film from D23.

WIth this news, The Incredibles becomes just the second Pixar franchise to reach a trilogy, after Toy Story and Cars. (There have been two Monsters Incs and two Finding Nemos as well.)

The second Incredibles, also written and directed by Bird, premiered in 2018. It grossed $1.24 billion worldwide, almost double the total of the original film, and became the highest-grossing film in Pixar history until Inside Out 2 finally surpassed it earlier this summer. So probably a third film was inevitable. And now it is happening. At lest Bird is back to continue the adventures of the Parr family.

The franchise’s voice cast typically includes Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sara Vowell, and Samuel L. Jackson as Mr. Incredible’s best bud Frozone.

The Incredibles 3, which does not yet have an official release date, is one of several big projects Pixar announced at D23, including a new original film called Hoppers, and the fifth Toy Story movie, which is expected in theaters in the summer of 2026.