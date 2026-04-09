Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Ray Gunn,’ Brad Bird’s Passion Project For the Last 30 Years
Brad Bird has directed some great movies over the last 30 years, including The Incredibles, The Iron Giant, and Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol. But Bird says over the last three decades, he’s been thinking about making something else — and now he finally got to create it, with Netflix backing the project.
It’s an animated movie called Ray Gunn. In a press release for the project, Bird describes it as “a blend of sci-fi and classic detective movies from the ’40s...it’s Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers.”
“I've been a fan of both of those sort of genres, and blending them together seemed fun, and a chance to play with a lot of very cinematic elements, and extreme characters,” Bird added.
The film will feature the voices of Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Waits; Bird directed the project and co-wrote it script with Matthew Robbins.
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Ray Gunn will be Bird’s first work as a director since 2018’s Incredibles 2. (He executive produced and wrote, but did not direct, the upcoming Incredibles 3 for Pixar.)
Bird claims his ambitions with Ray Gunn are to target the “big chunk of people who don’t watch animation. That’s a group I’m anxious to persuade because it’s an amazing art form that is way too limited in people’s minds. Animation as a medium is too interesting to limit what kind of stories can be told."
Here is Netflix’s official description of Ray Gunn.
In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.
Ray Gunn will premiere on Netflix later in 2026.