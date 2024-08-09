It’s official. Pixar is making a fifth Toy Story film.

Officially confirmed at D23, the movie is scheduled to open in theaters in two years.

As part of the announcement, Pixar also showed up the first early teaser for the film, and revealed a piece of early concept art. The pitch of this sequel: In this movie, the toys must learn to compete with technology. Note the glowing screen in the first piece of concept art shared by Pixar below, which includes Woody, Jessie, Buzz, as well as their new friend from Toy Story 4, Forky.

The most recent sequel, Toy Story 4, opened in theaters on June 11, 2019. Although not quite as critically acclaimed as the earlier films, it still earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. At D23 Disney revealed that Andrew Stanton — the long-time Pixar writer and director who previously directed Pixar’s WALL-E and Finding Nemo (and co-wrote all of the previous Toy Storys) — will serve as both writer and director on Toy Story 5.

You can see the just-unveiled first teaser for Toy Story 5 below.

Toy Story 4 ended with Woody and Buzz going their separate ways; Woody decided to leave Bonnie behind for a new life with Bo, while Buzz, Jessie, and most of the rest of the old Toy Story gang stayed behind. The teaser and the concept art make it clear that Woody, Buzz, and Jessie are all back in the new film. So they’re going to have to figure out a way to bring the characters together again.

Toy Story 5 is currently scheduled to open in theaters in the summer of 2026.

