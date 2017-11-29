Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson hosted a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday where he was asked a number of questions about his new movie, and things got real specific real fast. When asked if the galaxy far, far away still had a seat belt law, Johnson answered that, yes, the Millennium Falcon would have seat belts, and, in fact, they’re the very same ones from A New Hope.

“Actually, it's interesting,” he said. “The bench that goes around the hologram table — there's seat belts on that, and if you look, they're covered in bubble wrap for some reason. But they've been that way since A New Hope, so we left them that way.”

The knowledge that at least our heroes won’t be jostled around the cockpit too much while fighting off bad guys is really a load off our minds. Sure, they’ll be battling fighter pilots equipped with lasers, but safety first!

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Johnson said that he was very excited for all of us to meet newcomer Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran, and that the movie will take Finn’s character “to a cool, interesting place.” Given that he’s a former Stormtrooper, and it looks like he’ll be part of the Resistance mission to infiltrate the First Order in some way, there’s probably going to be some conflicting emotions that go along with returning to such a familiar place after having become a completely different person.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.