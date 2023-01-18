‘The Mandalorian’: All the Easter Eggs in the Season 3 Trailer

The Mandalorian Season 3 promises not only to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but to also tie the show in to other aspects of the wider Star Wars universe. There are plot threads here that connect back to earlier Star Wars movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

In our latest Mandalorian video, which breaks down the new Season 3 trailer, we break down all the Easter eggs. hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed — and we show how The Mandalorian Season 3 is connected to Clone Wars and other Star Wars movies. We’ll also explain all the backstory you need to know about Mandalore and its complex political history, point out the statue that’s meant as a shoutout to one of The Mandalorian characters that has died, and reveal how you can see just how much the galaxy has improved since Season 1 of The Mandalorian with just a few quick cutaway shots. Check out all the Easter eggs we found below:

