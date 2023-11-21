How ‘The Marvels’ Makes ‘Secret Invasion’ Even Worse

Whatever else you think about The Marvels, good, bad, or ugly, it has a problem: It actively makes the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show, Secret Invasion, even worse. It undermines all of that show’s storylines. It openly contradicts a lot of its plot points and cliffhangers. And it makes it impossible to reconcile the Nick Fury of that show with the guy in this new movie. While the best Marvel films and series reward careful attention, watching Secret Invasion and The Marvels together only makes them worse.

And that’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. In it, we look back at Secret Invasion now that we have watched The Marvels, and we look at all the ways the new film actually makes that TV show worse. We’ll break down the character beats that don’t line up, we’ll explore how the depictions of the Skrulls are totally different on the two shows, and question why no one ever mentions how the U.S. Government has declared war on alien races on Earth. Watch the full video below.

