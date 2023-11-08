‘The Marvels‘: Everything You Need to Know Before the Movie

The Marvels is not only a sequel to Captain Marvel (and a continuation of WandaVision) it is a direct continuation of Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series that introduced Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also gave her a very different origin and power set than she had in the original Ms. Marvel comics. (She used to be stretchy! She is not stretchy in the movies.)

If you missed Ms. Marvel (and boy is that a tongue twister), we’re here to help. Our latest Marvel video will compress every episode of the show into less than 25 minutes. We’ll break down Kamala’s story, her backstory, the changes to her origin, the tease at the end of the show, and everything you need to know before you head to the theater to see The Marvels this weekend. Watch it below:

