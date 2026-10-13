The details are officially out for the home video release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The 4K and Blu-ray will be available on November 17 (“months before [the film is] available on subscription streaming services” the press release declares) and will include more than 90 minutes of bonus features about the making of the film, including featurettes about the film’s Trojan horse, shooting on location, the score, the special effects, and more.

But that’s not really news; pretty much every blockbuster gets a 4K and Blu-ray release. The news is the fact that the film is not only getting a steelbook release — it’s getting a “Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Premium Giftset” steelbook that will set you back $300.

$300 bones for one movie? $300 bones for one movie.

Of course, it comes with a bunch of extras besides the movie. It includes the book Filming the Odyssey, which normally retails for $75 all by itself, with a different cover the standard release, plus a 70mm film cell, and a certificate of authenticity. The steelbook itself inside this premium set also features different box art than the standard steelbook, which retails for $39.99.

Universal Universal

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Limited-edition steelbooks have become sought after collectibles among some physical media die-hards, with exclusive and hard-to-find discs selling for big bucks on the secondary market.

Christopher Nolan’s version of The Odyssey is the second-biggest film of 2026 to date, with over $1.78 billion in worldwide grosses. The movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and many more. It looks to be a major player during the pending awards season as well.

Amazon currently has the Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Premium Giftset of The Odyssey up for pre-order for $299.99. Do you think it’s going to sell out? Would you spend $300 for a 4K steelbook? If not, what’s the most you would spend for a steelbook? Actually: If you would spend $300 on a steelbook, what’s the most you would spend for a steelbook? I want to know where we’re going to find the ceiling of this nascent steelbook market.