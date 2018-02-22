What do you get for the Oscar winner and Joker actor who has everything? How about his very own Netflix movie!

Yes, Jared Leto is the latest big-name star headed to Netflix with a brand new, straight-to-streaming original movie. His The Outsider, directed by Martin Zandvliet, arrives on the service later this spring. Leto plays a guy who gets mixed up in the Japanese criminal underworld in the years after World War II. Stabbings and shootings ensue. The cast also includes Tadanobu Asano, Rory Cochrane, and Emile Hirsch. (Given the “gifts” he sent to his co-stars on Suicide Squad, I’m terrified to consider the gifts Leto sent his fellow actors on a project like this.)

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

An American soldier imprisoned in postwar Japan enters the dark world of the yakuza, adopting their way of life in repayment for his freedom.

At one point, this movie was nearly made by Takashi Miike with Tom Hardy in the Leto role. I must confess: That sounds like a more interesting version to me than the one we got. But hey, it’s going to be on Netflix, and once you have that subscription, it costs you exactly nothing to check it out. The Outsider will be available on Netflix on March 9.