New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. Yeah, you’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play��� from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can finally watch the new horror film Hokum at home. Plus, catch a new Jennifer Lopez rom-com on Netflix, as well as a star-powered, action-packed thriller.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Hokum

In this Irish supernatural film, an author with a tragic past finds himself trapped in a seemingly haunted honeymoon suite while confronting his own personal demons. The horror movie became available to watch at home via VOD on June 2.

Where to watch Hokum: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

In the Grey

A lawyer and a special covert team attempt to recover a $1 billion debt from a ruthless criminal organization in In the Grey. The action-thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on June 2.

Where to watch In the Grey: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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Omaha

In this melancholic drama set against the 2008 financial crisis, a single father takes his two young children on what they believe is a spontaneous, cross-country road trip following a family tragedy. The film becomes available on VOD on June 5.

Where to watch Omaha: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Office Romance

In this comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, a perfectionist airline CEO breaks her own policy when she begins a secret affair with the company’s new lawyer. The rom-com begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on June 5.

Where to watch Office Romance: Netflix.

Iron Lung

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, and based on the video game of the same name, Iron Lung follows a desperate convict who has been tasked with piloting a claustrophobic submarine into an ocean of blood on a faraway moon in exchange for his freedom. The cosmic horror movie became available to watch at home on May 31.

Where to watch Iron Lung: YouTube, Google Play Movies.

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