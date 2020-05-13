DC Reveals Star-Studded Cast For Audio Adaptation of ‘The Sandman’

Audible and DC Comics have partnered up to bring Neil Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman to life, through nothing but sound. The adapted audio drama will be narrated by Gaiman himself, as he also serves as creative director and executive producer on the series. In an official press release, Audible and DC have revealed the rest of the illustrious voice cast, and now we're even more excited about The Sandman than we were before.

James McAvoy will lead the ensemble cast in the title role of Dream, the ruler of the world of dreams. He is joined by Taron Egerton, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Arthur Darvill, Bebe Neuwirth, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Justin Vivian Bond, Miriam Margolyes, and Samantha Morton. Talk about a star-studded lineup!

Here is Audible’s official synopsis of The Sandman:

When an occultist attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death (Dennings) in a bargain for eternal life, he instead mistakenly traps Death’s younger brother Dream (McAvoy), another of the seven god-like siblings known as The Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Desire (Bond) and Despair (Margolyes), Destiny, Destruction and Delirium. After seventy years of imprisonment Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called The Dreaming. So begins one of the most acclaimed and successful series of graphic novels ever written.

In our modern age, where video has killed the radio star, it’s refreshing to see such a roster of A-list talent behind an audio drama project. In recent months, Audible has produced other audio adaptations of The X-Files, Assassin's Creed: Gold, and Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds: The Musical Drama. Maybe audio-based entertainment is going to make a major comeback.

The first installment of the multi-part series The Sandman will debut on July 15.