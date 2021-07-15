Director James Gunn has been promising that his The Suicide Squad would leave the original Suicide Squad film in the dust. If the first wave of critics to see the film are to be believed, he has done just that.

According to the first The Suicide Squad reviews on the internet, Gunn’s restart of the DC Comics franchise is as advertised, with gleefully over-the-top violence and comedy. The tweets below use words and phrases like “bonkers,” “absolutely insane,” “buck wild,” and “gleefully goes all out with mayhem.” They didn’t pick out too many individual moments or characters for praise; they mostly gave high marks to the overall package as a hilariously gruesome ride. It looks like Gunn’s jump from Marvel to DC (at least temporarily, he’ll next return to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) was a big creative success.

Here’s a sampling of the first The Suicide Squad reviews:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5, 2021.

