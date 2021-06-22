‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:

ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.

In the trailer, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is recruited into the Suicide Squad by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who says he’s wanted on the team because he actually put Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. (Something tells me we probably will not see that scene in the finished film.) She then reveals that the Squad needs to stop something called “Project Starfish” — which is a pretty big clue where the rest of the movie is headed.

For now, YouTube’s the only way to see this new Suicide Squad trailer — but there are a whole batch of official stills from the trailer. Check them out below:

The Suicide Squad: New Images James Gunn directs this follow-up to 2016’s Suicide Squad. It opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on August 6.

And that last one reveals conclusively the big villain of the film: Starro, DC’s most famous giant alien starfish. Starro was actually the very first bad guy that the Justice League ever faced, in the pages of The Brave and the Bold #28.

Starro creates tiny duplicates of himself that can latch onto human hosts and then control their minds. Then the main starfish himself has all kinds of powers as well. (As you can see in the trailer, he’s also gigantic.) Starro’s a Justice League-level threat — so you can imagine how out of their depths the Suicide Squad will be against him.

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on August 6. Whenever the trailer becomes available on its own, we’ll post it here.

