‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: The Future Does Not Look Bright

Chris Pratt’s gone to outer space, he’s gone to an island full of dinosaurs, he’s gone to, uh, Indiana. Now he’s going into the future — to the year 2051, to be exact, when humanity is losing a war with aliens. In The Tomorrow War, he’s recruited from the present to join the fight for the planet’s survival 30 years later. The movie was intended as a big 2021 theatrical release, but Paramount sold the rights to the film to Amazon, who are instead making it their July 4th weekend film on Prime Video.

The first full trailer for the movie debuts tomorrow, but here’s the initial teaser:

Yesterday, Amazon also released the first batch of images from the film:

Here’s The Tomorrow War’s official synopsis:

In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

