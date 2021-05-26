‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Goes Back to the Future

Here’s the pitch: The world is ending. But... it’s ending in the future. And the future hasn’t happened yet. (At least in the past.) So the people from the future come back to the past to recruit more soldiers to fight in the future war. Do you go?

If you’re Chris Pratt the answer is obviously yes. In The Tomorrow War, he plays a former military man turned school teacher who agrees to join the future fight in order to protect his wife (Betty Gilpin) and daughter. From the looks of the film’s new trailer, a whole lot of action scenes follow from there. Originally made by Paramount, the film was acquired by Amazon for their Prime Video service and now premieres there on July 4 weekend. Watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

