After six years of working on The Walking Dead, we have a great opportunity to take The Walking Dead out of the studio, off the soundstage and into an attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood where guests can come face-to-face with walkers. It’s very exciting to be able to make the attraction as 100 percent authentic as possible. We’re getting the chance to utilize molds that were created specifically for the show and translate them into parts of the attraction. We’re creating animatronic walkers that guests will be able to see… it’s never been done before… it’s one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art… and I can’t wait.