‘Walking Dead’ Universal Attraction Sets Opening Day, New BTS Preview
It was two months ago we first heard that The Walking Dead’s yearly Universal Studios attraction had earned a permanent place in the amusement park, and now we know when, and which walkers will storm the gates. Not only will the exhibit open in July, but a new BTS video shows the team using actual molds from famous walkers on the series.
Where the series had featured a maze into Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights for the last four years, July 4 will see the year-round attraction officially open to the public at Universal Studios Hollywood. Moreover, the behind-the-scenes sneak peek from executive producer Greg Nicotero and effects company KNB Efx brings back some legendary walkers for use in the attraction. Says Nicotero:
After six years of working on The Walking Dead, we have a great opportunity to take The Walking Dead out of the studio, off the soundstage and into an attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood where guests can come face-to-face with walkers. It’s very exciting to be able to make the attraction as 100 percent authentic as possible. We’re getting the chance to utilize molds that were created specifically for the show and translate them into parts of the attraction. We’re creating animatronic walkers that guests will be able to see… it’s never been done before… it’s one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art… and I can’t wait.
Fans will be able to check it out in July, but should we expect any difference from the Halloween Horror Nights event?
Check Out 100 TV Facts You May Not Know!