The Fast & Furious attraction at Universal Studios Florida is headed toward a supercharged ending.

When Universal first announced that this ride, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, was shutting down for good, they originally pegged the closure at a date in 2027. Well, like so many vehicles in this franchise, that timeframe has now been accelerated. The ride will instead close forever in August.

The attraction takes guest on a screen-aided adventure with several members of the Fast & Furious cast. Riders board a large “party bus” (actually a tram, c’mon) where they witness an elaborate high-speed chase play out on screens on either side of the vehicle.

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Supercharged actually originated as a stop on Universal’s famous backlot tram tour, where it was added in 2015. Universal then transported the ride to Orlando in 2018, where it replaced the former (also tram-based) Earthquake attraction, which by that point had been stripped of its connection to the 1974 blockbuster in favor of a generic disaster movie theme. (The tram tour version of Supercharged in Hollywood closed in March of 2025.)

Despite the presence of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Luke Evans, and Michelle Rodriguez reprising their Fast & Furious roles, the ride has been a frequent target of mockery by Universal fans. How do you make a Fast & Furious attraction where the riders barely move? Some Universal employees even agreed with that assessment; one of the heads of the park’s creative teams publicly stated a few years ago that the biggest mistake of his career was allowing Supercharged to be transported from Hollywood to Florida.

That mistake will be going away soon. Fast & Furious: Supercharged permanently closes on August 17, 2026. That means your last chance to ride it is August 16.

That won’t be the end of Fast & Furious’ presence in the Universal parks, though. A brand-new Fast & Furious roller coaster, Hollywood Drift, is coming to both coasts soon. The Hollywood version is almost complete and expected to open soon, while the Florida version is under construction, and due to open in 2027.