‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Still Plans to Shoot Early Next Year

The coronavirus pandemic has already delayed every single movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. The studio still wants to keep moving forward with production, though, and is preparing for its upcoming slate to begin shooting in the near future.

That includes the highly anticipated fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, which received an unofficial production update from, of all places, Serena Williams’ Instagram account. According to /Film that’s where Thor star Natalie Portman popped up and revealed that the movie is still moving ahead with an anticipated shoot date early in 2021.

“We’re shooting in Australia in the beginning of next year,” Portman said.

Portman starred as Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies, but did not return for Thor: Ragnarok or any of the various Avengers crossover movies. In continuity, her absence was explained by an unseen breakup with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. In Love and Thunder, Jane not only returns but somehow becomes the new Thor, in a storyline borrowed from a recent Marvel Comics series where Jane Foster inherited the God of Thunder’s powers. In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also returning to write/direct Love and Thunder. Building off the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy are rumored to appear in the film as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. We’ll have to keep an eye on Serena Williams’ Instagram to see if that changes.