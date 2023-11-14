Taika Waititi Will Not Return to Direct ‘Thor 5’

If you've been following director Taika Waititi’s, you likely know that he's been with the Thor franchise for the last couple of films. You also likely know that Thor: Ragnarok is a favorite Marvel film for many, specifically because of Waititi's directing job. Coming off of this film and Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi had more goodwill going for him than most new directors in recent memory.

That might have changed slightly with Thor: Love and Thunder. While it's far from the worst Marvel movie, many found it to be a letdown, especially when people were so fond of Ragnarok. Critics took issues with the film’s writing, pacing, and the characterization of some of the heroes. It was also heavy on CGI, but not in your normal giant-set-piece kind of way. Certain scenes looked cheap, an issue with a lot of Marvel films and shows lately. Waititi himself even commented on the CGI in the movie, obviously not very happy with how it turned out.

So what’s next for Waititi? Will he return to direct the fifth Thor film, which would be his third effort with the franchise. Insider.com recently sat down with Waititi to talk about the potential of him returning for another Thor movie.

Asked whether Marvel is developing another Thor, Waititi responded “I wouldn't know if that’s accurate. I know that I won’t be involved. I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for.”

Those other projects include his long-discussed Star Wars film and an adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s graphic novel The Incal. Before those movies happen, he'll put out an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun.

Waititi’s Next Goal Wins opens in theaters on November 17.

