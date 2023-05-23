Natalie Portman Is Open to a ‘Star Wars’ Return

One by one, characters and actors from the Star Wars prequels have been making comebacks in modern Star Wars movies and shows. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan got his own Disney+ series where he faced off with his old apprentice, Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. Darth Maul showed up in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and even Ahmed Best — the actor best known as Jar Jar Binks — got to play a new Jedi character on the most recent season of The Mandalorian.

One of the few notable names who hasn’t made a Star Wars prequel comeback is Natalie Portman, the third lead in all those films along with McGregor and Christensen playing Queen (and later Senator) Amidala. According to Portman, she’d actually consider a Star Wars return — but one has never been offered to her.

Speaking to GQ, Portman said of the possibility of a new Star Wars project “no one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it.”

Of course, there is one teeny-tiny obstacle to Natalie Portman playing Amidala again: Amidala died, quite conclusively and painfully, at the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. One can always make a prequel of course, but Portman is now some 15 years older than she was when she made Revenge of the Sith so playing a younger version of the character could be tricky. But hey: This is Star Wars. How about Force Ghost Amidala? That could be a thing! There’s got to be a million different ways she could show up in one of these movies or shows now.

You can watch Portman’s full GQ interview below:

