Tom Felton to Reprise Role as Draco in Broadway’s ‘Harry Potter’ Play

For the first time, a member of the original Harry Potter film franchise is joining the cast of the Harry Potter Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Tom Felton, who played Harry’s arch-rival Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, will reprise his role as Draco — now as an adult — in the Broadway version of Cursed Child, beginning this fall.

Hyping his Broadway debut on Today, Felton said “It’s very much a pinch-me situation ... I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is an official continuation of the Harry Potter story, set 19 years after the events of J.K. Rowling’s final Harry Potter novel. The show features many of the central characters of the old books (and movies) as adults; their children, the next generation of Hogwarts students, are the main characters.

“The play is such an independent story from the ‘Potter’ films that I grew up with. We start 19 years later,” Felton told Today. “We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me.”

The show, which was co-written by Rowling, premiered in 2016 on the West End in London. It opened on Broadway in 2018. Initially performed as a two-part show (requiring two separate tickets), the American production now does a somewhat condensed one-night version of the play that runs over 3 hours long. (The original two-part show is still performed in England.)

Felton joins the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on November 11. He’ll appear in the show through March 22, 2026. You can get more information on tickets at the show’s official website.