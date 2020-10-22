Nolan North Shares ‘Uncharted’ Set Photos

The Uncharted movie has taken so long to come together, the story of its creation is almost as old as one of the legends that drives treasure hunter Nathan Drake to explore ancient tombs in search of priceless artifacts. The project has cycled through one director and star after another; David O. Russell and Mark Wahlberg were one early team, and later Russell was replaced by Shawn Levy and then Dan Trachtenberg.

Now cameras are finally rolling on the film, and another batch of people are involved. Venom’s Ruben Fleischer is directing Tom Holland as a younger version of Nathan. This week they even got a visit from Nolan North, the actor known for supplying the voice for Drake in every game in the franchise from the original Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune through the most recent Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

North posted several photos from the set, including a shot of himself with Holland on a beach, and two shots of some very Uncharted looking props, an elaborate jeweled artifact stuck into some kind of puzzle in the ground, along with an weathered hardbound book. North also wrote that he was “proud” to have Holland “continuing the Drake legacy” in the movie:

There hasn’t been a detailed synopsis of the Uncharted movie yet, but we do know that the film is a prequel to the game series, with Holland as the young Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg — who was going to play Drake in the film way back when — will play his mentor Sully. The film also stars Antonio Banderas and Sophia Taylor Ali.

Uncharted is scheduled to open in theaters on July 16, 2021.