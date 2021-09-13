Hayley Atwell Will Play Lara Croft in Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’

There’s a new Lara Croft ready to raid tombs on Netflix and she will definitely sound familiar to Marvel fans.

Netflix announced today that Hayley Atwell, best known as Agent Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies as well as her own Agent Carter TV series, will voice the title character in a new Tomb Raider anime series that’s being produced by Powerhouse Animation. The show, per the announcement, “picks up after the events of Square Enix’s video game reboot trilogy.”

Those games, Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, were released from 2013 to 2018 and served as an origin story for the young Lara Croft, explaining how she became the battle-hardened raider of tombs that everyone knows and loves from the earlier PlayStation games, as well as the pair of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider films starring Angelina Jolie in the early 2000s. (The recent reboot/origin Tomb Raider game trilogy also served as the inspiration for the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot/origin film, which featured Alicia Vikander replacing Jolie as Lara Croft.)

Atwell was recently heard as the voice of Peggy Carter in the series premiere of What If...? which featured a story where her character became a Super Soldier, instead of Steve Rogers. She also voiced Peggy Carter on two episodes of the recent animated series Avengers Assemble. Previously, she worked on the Netflix animated series 3Below: Tales of Arcadia as well.

As for Vikander’s Tomb Raider series, a sequel never materialized but is supposedly still in development. Vikander claimed it was still happening as recently as this summer, and Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green was hired in early 2021 to serve as writer and director on the sequel.