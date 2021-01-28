Netflix Orders ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Anime Series

Netflix has announced that it will be adapting both Tomb Raider and Kong: Skull Island for two different anime series. The streamer is partnering with Legendary Television to develop both projects. The former is based on the Square Enix video game, while the latter is centered around the Legendary monster King Kong.

The first series to be developed is Kong: Skull Island, which is described as “a new chapter in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise.” According to the log line (via /Film), the premise is “a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong.” Brian Duffield (Underwater) is set to write and executive produce the series.

The Tomb Raider anime will focus on the video game series’ Lara Croft. However, it will be a separate entity from either of the two Tomb Raider movie franchises, the first of which stars Angelina Jolie. In 2001, Jolie played the titular heroine in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and then again in the 2003 sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. In 2018, Alicia Vikander took over the role of Lara Croft and will reprise her character in an upcoming sequel directed by Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green..

Rather, the anime takes place “after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video-game reboot trilogy,” and will “chart the globetrotting heroine’s latest, greatest adventure” 25 years after she made her video game debut. The animated series will be written and executive produced by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja).