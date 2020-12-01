Peter Dinklage Will Star In Legendary’s ‘Toxic Avenger’ Reboot

Game of Thrones'’ Peter Dinklage will lead the cast of Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger, according to Deadline. Macon Blair (I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore) is set to direct the film, which promises to be a “contemporary reimagining” of the 1984 low-budget action comedy.

The original Toxic Avenger tells the story of a New Jersey man who is pushed into a vat of toxic waste. After transforming into an unsightly mutant with superhero strength, he must convince his family and community to accept him as he works to save them from corruption in their town. While the film was passed over upon its release, it has since become a popular midnight movie and cult classic.

The Toxic Avenger spawned a franchise consisting of three film sequels, a stage musical, and a children’s animated television series. The new movie will serve as a standalone reboot rather than a sequel. Original creators Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment will serve as producers alongside Legendary Entertainment.

Since Dinklage’s Emmy-winning turn on Game of Thrones as Tyrion Lannister, he has appeared in such films as Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and My Dinner with Herve. Now, he will appear in the latest reinvention of the Toxic Avenger — or “Toxie” for short.

News of the reboot first broke back in December of 2018. With a star finally attached to the project, hopefully it won't be too long before we get some more Toxic Avenger updates.