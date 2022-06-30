Two Marvel Characters Were Cut From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel movies go through many twists and turns on their way to the screen, and sometimes change drastically between the script stage and the final version that appears in theaters. Sometimes the deleted material gets released on home video. Sometimes this stuff vanishes into the ether and we never even hear about it.

For example, we just learned about two characters who were supposed to be in Thor: Love and Thunder from Christian Bale, who plays the movie’s villain, Gorr the God-Butcher. He revealed in a recent interview (via Total Film) that he had shot scenes with two different actors that wound up on the cutting room floor.

"I got to work with Peter Dinklage. That’s not in the final film but he’s fantastic,” Bale said. “I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he’s not in the final film either. As you see, lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor, even though it was beautiful, brilliant stuff.”

Both actors have appeared in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Goldblum was in the previous Thor film, Ragnarok, as the Grandmaster, the quirky ruler of the planet Sakaar. Dinklage appeared in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitiri, the dwarf who helps Thor forge his replacement for the destroyed Mjolnir, Stormbreaker.

One imagines that if Bale’s Gorr met these characters, and he’s the “God-Killer” then he probably killed these characters, perhaps to prove his bonafides as a threat to the audience. As for why the material was ultimately cut, that’s more of a question for director Taika Waititi or producer Kevin Feige.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on July 8. Maybe Dinklage and Goldblum’s scenes will wind up eventually on the Thor: Love and Thunder Blu-ray. You can watch Bale’s interview below

