‘Inside Out 2’ Now One of the Ten Biggest Films in History, Outgrossing ‘The Avengers’

Marvel/Pixar

As its impressive box-office run continues, Inside Out 2 has now achieved two major milestone at the same time: It’s officially passed The Avengers on the all-time worldwide grosses list — and in doing so, became one of the ten biggest movies in history.

This week, Inside Out 2 passed $1.523 billion in worldwide ticket sales. That’s ever so slightly better than The Avengers’ $1.520 billion, knocking Marvel’s first mega-crossover down to #11 on the all-time box office list. The sequel is now the biggest Pixar movie ever, and the second-biggest Disney film ever behind only the “live-action” remake of The Lion King.

The impressive list of films Inside Out 2 has made more money than now includes Top Gun: MaverickBarbieBlack PantherFrozen IIAvengers: Age of Ultron, and every film in the Fast & Furious and Harry Potter franchises.

Pixar
Here is the latest all-time worldwide top ten box office list:

  1. Avatar - $2.92 billion
  2. Avengers: Endgame - $2.79 billion
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water - $2.3 billion
  4. Titanic - $2.26 billion
  5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $2.07 billion
  6. Avengers: Infinity War - $2.05 billion
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home - $1.92 billion
  8. Jurassic World - $1.67 billion
  9. The Lion King - $1.66 billion
  10. Inside Out 2 - $1.52 billion

Even without the original Avengers, Marvel still has three of the ten biggest box-office hits in history, and six titles in the top 25. (Pixar only has two — Incredibles 2 is the other.)

The phenomenal success couldn’t come at a better time for Pixar, which had a rough few years during the pandemic when Disney released all of its titles direct to streaming. Their first release back in theaters, Lightyear, was a commercial disappointment, although they rebounded somewhat last summer with Elemental, which got so-so reviews but became a word-of-mouth hit that grossed nearly $500 million.

Still, there’s a massive difference between nearly $500 million and $1.5 billion. Pixar will look to keep its sudden hot streak going with Elio in 2025 and a new Toy Story sequel in 2026.

