The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It also has a lot of unanswered questions. Those aren’t spoilers, unless you can spoil something through random conjecture.

Marvel’s true super power is finding ways to make movies that are thick with comic book lore totally accessible to the mainstream moviegoing public. If someone had told me 20 years ago that not only would there be a live-action Avengers movie — but that there would be a two-part Avengers movie featuring dozens of Marvel characters and that it would become one of the two biggest films in the history of cinema, I would have told you that Professor Xavier was messing with your mind. But that’s the world we live in these days.

But I do wonder if Marvel may have finally pushed things too far with the dense comics mythology in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This film has got tons of Marvel heroes. It’s got evil versions of familiar Avengers. It’s got multiple magic books, a zombie hero, and a girl who can create glowing stars transport her to alternate realities. It tosses around words like “multiverse” and “incursion” like those are normal things people just say in their day to day lives. It’s not necessarily confusing, but it is a lot.

After it was over, it even left us — mega dorks that we are — with some big questions, both about the details of the plot, and also about the future of the MCU. Below, we’ve made a list of the biggest Multiverse of Madness questions, and did our best to try to answer them. Maybe a second viewing will clear some of these up. Or maybe the answers will come in the inevitable Doctor Strange 3. Until then, we’ll be wondering.

Unanswered Questions From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Here are all our lingering questions about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — along with all our best attempts to answer them.