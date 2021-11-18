Is Venom Hiding in the ‘No Way Home’ Trailer?

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer features appearances by five Spidey villains: Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard. But you need six baddies for a Sinister Six. And remember the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Tom Hardy’s Venom has accidentally found himself in the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right as the multiverse is falling apart in No Way Home. Sooooo... is Venom somewhere in this movie?

The answer to that question is the subject of our latest Spider-Man: No Way Home video. We look at everything from Marvel comics to the recent What If...? animated series to Loki to find clues about how and why Venom — and, more importantly, symbiotes in general — might be a key part of No Way Home. Plus we go back to that Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene to see how it could directly connect to the events fo the new Spider-Man movie. Watch our theory below:

If you liked that video on Venom’s potential role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the No Way Home trailer, our questions about Doctor Strange’s true role in the film, and our comparison of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.