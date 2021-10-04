What’s Next For Venom After ‘Let There Be Carnage’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Venom. In the post-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom winds up mysteriously transported from his universe to the MCU, where he observes J. Jonah Jameson’s bombshell news report revealing that Peter Parker is really Spider-Man.

So what does this mean for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Is Venom in the movie? Is he part of a new Sinister Six? Is his jump across the multiverse connected to Doctor Strange’s spell? Or is there another villain involved? Or is it just a wild fluke? Obviously we won’t know for sure until December, but in our latest Venom video, we look at what we know and don’t know about the next Spider-Man, and offer a theory how Venom’s arrival in the MCU could play into the film’s multiversal plot. Watch it below:

If you liked that video about all Venom’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, like the Easter eggs in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, our breakdown of the film’s shocking post-credits scene, and the creator of Loki explaining how the variants on Loki work. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)

fdsa