Ryan Murphy is the king of modern anthology television. Many of his biggest franchises are brand names that go one for years and years without a central ongoing story or cast. There’s American Horror Story and then that begat American Crime Story, and he recently had another enormous hit with DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. A press release about Murphy’s ongoing Netflix productions touts that DAHMER “reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone.”

It’s tough to continue the story of a guy like Jeffrey Dahmer; it had a pretty finite conclusion. But Netflix is not one to let a massive hit fade into obscurity. Instead, Murphy and series co-creator Ian Brennan are treating DAHMER as the first installment of an ongoing true-crime anthology series. Netflix announced today that the next season of the show will be titled Monsters because it will be focused on two convicted murders: Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Like Dahmer, the Menendez brothers became the subjects of massive media attention as a result of their horrific crimes. In the case of the Menendezes, the brothers were convicted of killing their own parents, Jose and Kitty, who they claim had abused them for years. The pair were initially tried separately, then tried again together, at which point they were both convicted of first-degree murder.

At present, no casting for the key roles has been announced, nor is there a release date for this new Monsters series set. Netflix is also working on a documentary movie about the Menendez brothers, which they tout will have “exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez.”