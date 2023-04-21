Victoria Alonso and Marvel Reach Settlement Over Firing

Victoria Alonso had been a producer for and executive at Marvel for a very long time. She joined the studio back in 2006, well before the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe blew up. When she joined, she became the head of visual effects and post-production. She was an executive producer on the first Iron Man which of course, really got the whole thing kicked off. She also served in various producer roles on films like Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. She was an executive producer role on The Avengers, one of the highest-grossing films to date. She did so much great work for Marvel that in 2021, they promoted her to president of physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production.

With that kind of tenure, it's hard to believe that she'd end up getting fired, but that’s what happened back in March 2023. Although no real response was given publicly, The Hollywood Reporter was contacted by a source who said that it was a result of her working outside the studio. She produced recent Oscar nominee Argentina, 1985 for Amazon, which apparently was a big no-no. According to their sources, doing so ended up breaching her contract. There may also have been another reason for the firing though.

Some reports claim Alonso also clashed with Marvel and Disney over the depictions of certain LGBTQ themes in Marvel movies; like gay pride imagery that was reportedly censored for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's release in Kuwait. Alonso supposedly fought with Marvel and Disney on this issue specifically. Whatever the reason, THR now reports that Alonso and Disney/Marvel have reached a settlement over her dismissal.

