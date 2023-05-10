Netflix already has six Arnold Schwarzenegger movies available for streaming: Conan the Barbarian, Conan the Destroyer (which is underrated), Twins, The Last Stand, Kindergarten Cop, and Last Action Hero (which is even more underrated). And in just a couple weeks they’re adding FUBAR, Schwarzenegger’s first fictional TV series ever. He plays a longtime CIA agent who discovers his daughter, played by Monica Barbaro, is also a CIA agent. (Think True Lies as a TV series, but not actual True Lies because they just made a True Lies TV series without Arnold and it’s already been canceled.)

If all those movies and a TV show are still not enough of the Austrian Oak for you, Netflix just announced they’ve also made a documentary series about Schwarzenegger’s life and multifaceted career that is set to debut in June. Arnold features interviews with Schwarzenegger himself, and chronicles his rise to bodybuilding greatness, followed by Hollywood stardom and his election as Governor of California.

The series was directed by Lesley Chilcott, who previous docs include a miniseries on Charles Manson and a film on the co-founder of Greenpeace. You can watch the Arnold trailer below, which at least hints at also discussing some of the scandals that Schwarzenegger endured in the later stages of his political career.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Is a Serious Auteur

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.

Arnold premieres on Netflix on June 7. It consists of three episodes: “Athlete,” “Actor,” and “American.” Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR series premieres on Netflix on May 25. And in the meantime, go watch Last Action Hero, that movie really holds up.

