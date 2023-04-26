A ‘Batman’ Animated Movie and Series Are Headed to Amazon

Less than two months after a major Batman animated series that was originally planned for HBO Max shifted over to Amazon, the online retail giant (and streaming service) announced it has acquired two more DC-related projects from Warner Bros.

The latest are a pair of interconnected stories, both animated, for film and TV. The first is called Merry Little Batman and it sounds sort of like a cross between the Dark Knight and Home Alone, with Batman’s son Damian Wayne becoming “Little Batman” in order to defend Wayne Manor from villains on Christmas Eve. Then the same versions of these DC characters will continue on in the spinoff show Bat-Family, which follows Batman, Alfred and Damien (now the permanent “Little Batman”) as they live as a family of superheroes.

Morgan Evans wrote Merry Little Batman while Mike Roth directed it.

The Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family announcement comes on the heels of Amazon picking up Batman: Caped Crusader, a much-anticipated animated series that was first announced in the spring of 2021 and billed as a kind of spiritual continuation of the classic 1990s Batman: The Animated Series. Originally intended for HBO Max, Caped Crusader was left in limbo by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and the corporation’s subsequent cost-cutting measures. Unlike other canceled projects like the doomed Batgirl film, Caped Crusader ultimately found a new home at Amazon — where it will now be joined by Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family.

That’s good news for Batman fans, and for Prime Video subscribers. Why HBO doesn‘t want these projects, I can’t quite fathom. But I’ll guess we’ll see what happens to them after they debut on Amazon.

