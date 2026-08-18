The Backrooms movie was not the end of the concept.

About two and a half months after A24 released Kane Parsons’ Backrooms to theaters — where it became one of 2026’s biggest surprise hits — Parsons has returned to his roots uploading horror shorts to YouTube.

On August 18, “Everything Must Go” was added to Parsons’ YouTube channel. It’s the first new short in the series since February of 2025. (This footage previously played as a post-credits scene at some of the later screenings of Backrooms.)

In “Everything Must Go,” Async (the mysterious scientific organization at the heart of the Backrooms mythology, both on YouTube and in theaters), explores a new region of the Backrooms called the “Kelowna Branch,” where researchers stumble across an area with “Everything Must Go!” signs arranged in a room in in bizarre patterns. Some of the signs are hanging so low they appear to fall through the floor.

Later, the researchers find a mannequin hand protruding from an area inside a wall, then explore a darkened area that resembles Cap’n Clark’s Ottoman Empire, the store that served as the key location in the Backrooms movie. After that, there is a very short cameo from a character you might recognize from the film.

Watch the new Backrooms short, “Everything Must Go, below:

READ MORE: Watch Every Backrooms Short Film to Date in One Place

Parsons, who is still only 21 years old, began his series of Backrooms shorts in early 2022. “Everything Must Go” is the 25th short in the series to date. Fueled by sensational word of mouth, the big-screen version of Backrooms wound up earning more than $390 million worldwide against a seven-figure budget.

Backrooms is not yet streaming on any major platform, but you can rent the film digitally. (According to the Backrooms wiki, this short will be included on the Backrooms Blu-ray set as well.) You can also watch every Backrooms short to date here.

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