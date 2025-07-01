The Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Leaks Online

The first teaser for Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated adaptation of The Odyssey is expected to officially premiere in theaters this weekend with Jurassic World Rebirth — but leaked unofficial versions have begun appearing online.

The videos circulating on the web mostly feature shots of the ocean along with a grim voiceover, and includes the narration “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.”

It also shows Tom Holland, who plays Odysseus’ son, speaking with a character played by Jon Bernthal, asking where he can find his missing father. “Who has a story about Odysseus?” he replies “You? You have a story? Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some said he perished. Some said he’s imprisoned.” The teaser ends with a shot of Matt Damon as Odyssey unconscious on a raft.

The Odyssey will be Nolan’s follow-up to Oppenheimer, his 2023 blockbuster and Oscar winner for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. In addition to Damon, Holland, and Bernthal, the new film also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and many more. It is based on the legendary epic poem by Homer which has been adapted to film and TV many times before. (It was also sort of the inspiration for the Coen brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou?)

Nolan’s The Odyssey is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 17, 2026. If you want to see the trailer properly, go watch Jurassic World Rebirth on the big screen this weekend.

