Oscar Winner ‘Parasite’ Is Now Streaming on Hulu

If we can’t go to the movie theater, at least we can bask in the Golden Age of streaming, with more and more services offering more and more options. Today, less than two months after it won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is available for streaming on Hulu.

Parasite actually won four awards at this year’s Oscars; it also took home Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film. It was also the first film not in the English language to win the Best Picture Academy Award, and the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2019.

Thanks in part to its Oscar win, the movie grossed an impressive $53 million in U.S. theaters and more than $250 worldwide before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Our own critic, Matt Singer, named Parasite as the third best film of 2019, writing that “every single detail in Parasite is so carefully constructed; every line, every angle, every twist, every piece of production and set design.” If that doesn’t sell you, nothing will.

Now the movie is streaming on Hulu thanks to the site’s partnership with Parasite’s distributor, Neon. If you haven’t seen the film yet, watch the trailer now:

The direct link to Parasite on Hulu is right here. And you can even create your own Bong Joon-ho film festival, as The Host, Mother, and Barking Dogs Never Bite were all added to Hulu today as well. Happy viewing.