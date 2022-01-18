‘The King’s Man’ Announces Hulu Premiere Date

Kingsman became a major franchise for Fox in the last few years, with the first two films in the series — 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle each grossing over $100 million in the U.S. and more than $400 million worldwide. For the third film, rather than continuing the story Colin Firth’s master spy Harry Hart and his protégé Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, director Matthew Vaughn made a prequel, dubbed The King’s Man, which told the story of how the spy organization of the title first came into existence.

Whether it was the pandemic, the lack of familiar characters, or the slightly confusing title and premise, The King’s Man was not a hit when it opened in theaters last month. To date, it’s made just $29 million in the U.S. and another $63 million internationally — barely a quarter of the worldwide grosses of the two preceding Kingsman titles. If you missed the movie in theaters but you liked the earlier Kingsmans — which probably describes a lot of people reading this post — you’ll be able to catch up with The King’s Man on streaming very soon. Disney announced today that the movie will premiere on Hulu on February 18. (The film will appear on Disney+ internationally next month as well in places like the U.K., Japan, Germany, Australia, and Latin America.)

If you missed the film so entirely that you didn’t even catch the premise, here it is:

The King’s Man follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

And here is the trailer for the movie, featuring Ralph Fiennes as Orlando, the Duke of Oxford who becomes one of the founding members of Kingsman during the events of a fictionalized World War I.

Given The King’s Man’s tepid box office totals, this could be the end of the Kingsman series, which was loosely based on comics series written by Kick-Ass and Jupiter’s Legacy co-creator Mark Millar. But I guess if the film does well enough on Hulu and home video there’s always a chance...

