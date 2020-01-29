Wes Anderson’s newest project The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun will be released on July 24, 2020 according to the film’s poster released today. Last September, it was announced that Searchlight Pictures (previously Fox Searchlight Pictures) had acquired the rights to the movie. Take a look at the image below, which has all the markings of traditional Wes Anderson-styled fare:

Searchlight

The French Dispatch’s official synopsis is as follows: “The film is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine." The cast is loaded with quality talent including Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, and of course, Bill Murray. Not many directors could assemble such a stacked cast, but this is Wes Anderson we’re talking about.

This will be Anderson’s tenth feature film, and its $25 million budget rivals that of The Grand Budapest Hotel. Jason Schwartzman, Roman Coppola, and Hugo Guinness all share story credits with Anderson on The French Dispatch. The movie was originally rumored to be 4 hours long, but this was simply an error on IMDb. The true runtime for the new Anderson flick is one hour and 48 minutes. That’s more like it.