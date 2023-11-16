‘What If’ Season 2: Full Trailer Breakdown

What If...? is back. Season 2 will feature nine episodes hopscotching around the weirdest corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presenting alternate versions of familiar Marvel stories and heroes. The show has been done for a while, and we’ve been waiting for its return. Now it’s not only coming back, it’s giving us a 9 Days of Christmas style release, with one new episode every day starting on December 22.

The first trailer the season premiered this week and so did our breakdown of all the Marvel Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed. We’ll show you what episodes are which, who we know will and won’t appear, and go through all the scenes in the trailer, identify all the heroes you’re going to see (Winter Soldier! Hank Pym! Wendy Lawson! Goliath! T’Chaka!) We’ll also explain who Kahhori is, since she’s getting her own What If...? episode and she’s maybe the most obscure character in all of this season of the show. Check out the full video below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that breaking down the trailer for What If...? Season 2, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the season finale of Loki, one reviewing last week’s Loki and exploring how the series is setting up Avengers: Secret Wars, and all the Easter eggs and secrets in Episode 4 of Loki Season 2. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. What If...? Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on December 22. The remaining eight episodes of Season 2 will premiere daily after through the end of 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app