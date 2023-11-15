2023 will come to a close with one more Marvel show for the year. After Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2, we’re getting nine more episodes of What If...? the animated anthology series inspired by the long-running Marvel comic that imagines alternate versions of famous Marvel storylines and characters.

The trailer for What If...? Season 2 is here and it shows that the new episodes include some returning favorites from the first season, like the evil Doctor Strange and Agent Carter, along with some new riffs on familiar heroes. (The alternate lineup of Avengers including Hank Pym looks pretty fun.) The trailer also reveals that the show itself sees Marvel trying a bit of a what if themselves: What if they released a show daily instead of weekly? New episodes of What If...? begin next month, and then each new episode follows every day for nine straight days. Pity the recappers...

Check out the new What If...? trailer below:

Here is the new season’s official synopsis;

Season two of “What If…?” continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

What If...? returns for Season 2 on Disney+ on December 22.

