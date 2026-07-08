What is Avengers: Endgame Encore?

Before we get Avengers: Doomsday at the end of 2026, multiplexes around teh world will get a re-release of the previous Avengers blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame — now expanded and retitled Avengers: Endgame Encore.

So what is this thing and just how different is it from the original release of Endgame from 2019? We do know the new version of the film includes a new introduction from Endgame and Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo, new and previously deleted footage within the film itself that directly connects to the narrative of Avengers: Doomsday, plus a brand-new post-credits scene setting up Avengers: Doomsday.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll tell you everything else we know about Endgame Encore — and what we would like to see in this post-credits scene that would properly set up Doomsday. Watch the full explainer video below:

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If you liked that video on the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the big Season 2 premiere of X-Men ’97, one on the secret villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and one on the much-discussed leaked scene from Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Endgame Encore premieres in theaters on September 25; Avengers: Doomsday premieres on December 18.

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