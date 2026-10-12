Quentin Tarantino’s writing and directing his first play, The Popinjay Cavalier, and now the show’s opening night and its premise are both confirmed.

Tickets for the show are now on sale for performances to The Popinjay Cavalier at the Phoenix Theatre in London starting on February 23.

As for the premise...

Set in 1830s Europe, this rambunctious tale of deception and disguise is Tarantino’s first-ever play, inspired by the grand adventure epics and sparkling romances of stage and screen, including the works of Hollywood’s golden greats – George Bruce, Ernest Vajda and Jesse Lasky Jr. Follow Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., the world’s greatest actor, as he heads to Paris to perform for the illustrious Comédie-Française. But after a few ill-advised words about the French land him in hot water, Rupert the Magnificent’s triumphant trip across the Channel takes a decidedly more dangerous turn…

Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen, plays Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr (the world’s greatest actor). As part of hyping tickets for the show going on sale today, the play also posted several videos on Instagram, including this one of Tarantino signing in to work at the Phoenix Theatre.

READ MORE: Every Tarantino Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best

The Popinjay Cavalier’s official website says you can “expect Tarantino’s signature style and rapier wit in a sweeping celebration of theatre, complete with acrobatics, swordplay, daring deeds, dastardly acts and an incredible cast whose virtues put the very saints to shame.”

It’ll be a busy few months for Tarantino. While prepping his first play he’s also got the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood coming this fall. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth was written by Tarantino, stars Brad Pitt as Cliff, and was directed by David Fincher. It premieres on Netflix on December 23.

I’m sure I speak for Tarantino fans everywhere (but London) when I say: Why isn’t this coming to Broadway rather than the West End?? Oh well; maybe a transfer to New York will happen in the future. If you’re based in the U.K. and want to get tickets for The Popinjay Cavalier they are on sale now.