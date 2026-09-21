Quentin Tarantino wanted to make a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but at some point he changed his idea about the whole thing. But he let Brad Pitt take his script and bring it to David Fincher, and together they made The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth for Netflix.

The first trailer for the film is here and it really lets us see for the first time what the film is like. The movie takes place almost a decade after OUATIH in the late 1970s, with Cliff no longer a stuntman an more of a jack of all trades. He works as a bartender, he works as a projectionist, and sometimes he takes odd jobs for people. One of those odd jobs gets Cliff mixed up in his latest mis-adventure.

The trailer also reveals why Leonardo DiCaprio’s isn’t around in this sequel: As Cliff puts it “Oh, Rick got too fat for me to double him anymore.”

Watch the Cliff Booth trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Kind of looks like a spiritual sequel to Jackie Brown, or at least it looks more like an Elmore Leonard novel than anything Tarantino has written since that film.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It’s 1977, eight years since Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) encountered the Manson family in Quentin Tarantino’s parallel history of 1969, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ... he’s curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan) — a man known for doing his own stunts. And he’s further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie’s world, from his knowing wife Toni (Carla Gugino) to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Then there are the Verdusco brothers (Matt Groove and JB Tadena), mysterious gangsters causing mayhem across the city. What was once a fairytale is now a crime story — a cocktail of violence, ambition, and desire that could only happen in LA.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth debuts in theaters (and IMAX) on November 25. Then it goes to Netflix on December 23.

Get our free mobile app